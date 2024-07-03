Biden meeting with Democrat governors Wednesday after disastrous debate performance

Plans are in the works for President Biden to meet on Wednesday with the nation’s Democrat governors in the wake of Biden’s rough performance during last Thursday’s first debate with former President Trump.

Multiple Democratic sources confirmed that the meeting, which is likely to be virtual, was in the process of being scheduled.

The encounter comes after Democrat governors on Monday huddled on a conference call.

Multiple Democrat sources confirmed to Fox News that Democrat governors yesterday held a call to discuss the latest developments regarding President Biden’s 2024 rematch with Trump.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHTS MASSIVE JUNE FUNDRAISING HAUL IN 2024 ELECTION REMATCH WITH TRUMP

Biden, who at age 81 is the oldest president in the nation’s history, is facing the roughest stretch of his bid for a second term in the White House. This, after his halting delivery and stumbling answers at the debate, sparked widespread panic in the Democratic Party and spurred calls from political pundits, editorial writers and some party politicians and donors for Biden to step aside as the party’s 2024 standard-bearer.

BIDEN TRIES TO FLIP THE SCRIPT ON NEGATIVE NARRATIVE COMING OUT OF DISASTROUS DEBATE WITH TRUMP

Monday’s call was organized by Democratic Governors Association (DGA) Chair Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota

Sources familiar with the call described it as a forum where the governors discussed how to respond to last week’s debate but that there was no serious talk of urging the president to step aside. One source characterized it as a “gripe session.”

Sources also told Fox News that the Biden campaign was aware of the call ahead of time.

“Democratic governors are some of the President and Vice President’s most proactive and vocal supporters because they’ve seen how the Biden-Harris Administration’s accomplishments are directly benefiting their residents. The Biden/Harris team is in constant communication with the governors and their teams, including about yesterday’s meeting,” a national Democratic official familiar with the call who asked for anonymity to speak more freely told Fox News.

TRUMP GETS A BUMP AGAINST BIDEN IN POST-DEBATE POLL

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas on Tuesday became the first Democrat House or Senate member or governor to publicly call for Biden to step aside as the party’s standard-bearer.

A number of the governors, including some who’ve been speculated as potential replacements on the extreme long-shot chance that Biden would step away from his re-election bid, have acknowledged the president’s debate performance was shaky but remained committed to supporting the president.

One of those governors, Gavin Newsom of California, told reporters in the spin room after the debate on Thursday night that “I will never turn my back on President Biden, and I don’t know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight, we have his back.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Newsom, who’s a top Biden campaign surrogate, said “none” when asked if he had any concerns about Biden’s fitness for office: “I have no trepidation.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.