Biden opens SOTU speech with gaffe calling Schumer ‘minority leader’

President Biden opened his State of the Union address with a gaffe, incorrectly calling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer the “minority leader.”

“And congratulations, Chuck Schumer, another you know, another term as Senate minority leader,” Biden said.

“You know, I think, you know, this time you have a slightly bigger majority, Mr. Leader. You know, majority leader, but that much bigger,” he clarified after, noting that Democrats now have a 51-49 majority instead of the 50-50 split in the last Congress.

Schumer has held the title of majority leader since Biden took office as president.

Biden has struggled with past gaffes as he has mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as president.