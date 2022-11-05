Biden pitches banning assault weapons at Dem fundraiser: ‘I don’t know many deer wearing Kevlar vests’

During a fundraiser Friday evening, President Joe Biden predicted Democrats would keep their majorities in Congress and speculated what that could mean for his next two years in office, including tackling gun control and other initiatives.

“I think we’re going to win, I really do,” Biden said, describing an optimistic campaign trail where crowds were large and enthusiastic.

He also spoke about banning assault weapons and passing gun control legislation.

“I don’t know many deer wearing Kevlar vests,” Biden said, noting Democrats could look to ban assault weapons.

The fundraiser was held for two Democrats in tough re-election races, Illinois Reps. Lauren Underwood, IL-14, and Sean Casten, IL-06.

The candidates could win, Biden said, if Democrats could more effectively convey the administration’s wins to people.

“We’ve passed so many good things,” Biden said. “They’ve been so good people haven’t realized how good they are yet.”

His administration’s accomplishments, including infrastructure and capping insulin costs, which he said were “for the people.”

Biden described the infrastructure legislation as a large investment and said it would take years for people to see the completion of its long-term projects.

“You’re talking about hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure — well, they’re just now starting,” he said.

Biden also praised Democrats for capping insulin costs, which he commended Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who was also in the room, for helping pass.

“Dick and I have been fighting the Pharma companies since we got to Congress. Well, we finally beat them. It’s a big deal,” he said.

“Every time I have a problem I call Dick,” Biden joked.

Should Republicans win majorities in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, Biden predicted it would be a “horrible two years.”

He also said he would flex his veto power over Republican-proposed legislation.

“The good news is I’ll have a veto pen,” he said.

On the GOP platform, Biden added: “All they are is against everything we’ve done.”

The president also said Republicans would only make inflation worse, including a swipe at former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

“Everything they wanna do would make inflation worse. Every single thing,” he said.

In Illinois, Rep. Underwood is facing off with Republican Scott Gryder, while Rep. Casten is running against Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

Fox Power Rankings have both races leaning Democratic.

Fox News’ Allie Simon contributed to this report.