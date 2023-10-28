Biden praises police in Maine mass shooting case, demands GOP help pass gun legislation

President Biden addressed the conclusion of a days-long manhunt for a mass shooter in Maine, praising law enforcement and demanding the GOP help to curb gun violence in the U.S.

The president addressed the public after law enforcement discovered Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting suspect Robert Card dead on Friday, ending a manhunt that has captured the nation’s attention.

“Numerous brave law enforcement officers have worked around the clock to find this suspect and prevent the loss of more innocent life — all while risking their own. They are the best of us,” said Biden in a statement late Friday.

The 40-year-old Card was found dead Friday night from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near a dumpster at a Lisbon, Maine, recycling plant where he once worked. He is the primary suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in which 18 people were killed and another 13 were injured.

While Biden praised the police’s work, he did not have as kind words for his Republican colleagues, taking the opportunity to demand policy changes.

“Americans should not have to live like this,” the president said. “I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe.”

He added, “Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community – and all Americans – deserve nothing less.”

Maine State Police found Card Friday night at about 7:45 p.m. His body was found after a 2-day-long manhunt in connection with the mass shootings.

Biden later followed up with further remarks on social media Saturday.

“At least eighteen souls brutally slain and more injured, and scores of family and friends praying and experiencing trauma no one ever wants to imagine. We’re grateful that Lewiston and surrounding communities are now safe,” Biden wrote on social media platform X.

“I thank the brave law enforcement officers who worked around the clock to find this suspect,” he added.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, including the FBI, SWAT and the BORTAC Border Patrol unit worked to locate Card, who was described by officials as armed and dangerous during the manhunt.

Gov. Janet Mills said in a press conference that she informed the four federal lawmakers representing Maine that the suspect had been located.

“This discovery is entirely thanks to the hundreds of local, county, state and federal law enforcement members from all over and people from other states as well, people who searched tirelessly to arrive at this moment,” the governor said.

