Biden remains bitter at top Democrats as they plan to formally usher him out the door: report

President Biden remains bitter toward the top Democrats who organized his ouster from the 2024 presidential race, even as the party prepares a massive sendoff at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), according to a report.

Biden remains frustrated that former President Obama did not tell him to drop out face to face, but rather relied on his influence behind the scenes, Politico reported Tuesday. Biden is also angry at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who he believes played the major role in forcing him to withdraw, alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the outlet reported, citing three sources familiar with Biden’s thinking.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A White House source told Politico that Biden views Pelosi as “ruthless” following the events of July.

News of Biden’s frustration comes as the Democratic Party plans a massive celebratory sendoff for Biden at the DNC. The very party members who forced him to drop out now hail him as an elder statesman.

“President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history,” Pelosi wrote in July just moments after Biden announced his withdrawal.

“With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” she added. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

The schedule for the DNC reveals how Democrats plan to formalize the transfer from Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden will deliver his address on Monday night after Hillary Clinton and others. Two other Democratic former presidents will take the stage the following nights, with Obama headlining Tuesday and Bill Clinton on Wednesday, followed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris will take the stage on Thursday, completing the transition.

Pelosi addressed whether she believes there is a way to repair her relationship with Biden after the party coup against him this week.

“Is there a way back for your friendship?” former Biden administration White House press secretary Jen Psaki asked Pelosi during a segment of her MSNBC show “Inside with Jen Psaki” that aired Sunday.

Pelosi focused her attention on the generational love her family has for Biden and on sustaining the 46th president’s legacy when answering the question.

“In our family, we have three generations of love for Joe Biden. My husband and I, of course, we’ve known him for a very long time — respect him, love him and Jill. He and Jill are so remarkable, and their family. Our kids have always loved them. I had pictures with him from our children growing up and now our grandchildren growing up,” she said.

“But the most important thing we have to do is to win the election, just to sustain his legacy and to have the legacy be to do even more in the presidency and the vice presidency of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Pelosi continued.

Representatives for Obama and Schumer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.