Biden repeats same story twice almost ‘word for word’ within minutes, sparking concern online: ‘Elder abuse’

President Biden lit up social media after a pool report from Wednesday evening revealed that he told the “same story” at a fundraiser just minutes apart “nearly word for word.”

“After briefly touting his economic record, POTUS reflected on his decision to seek the presidency,” the pool report from Politico’s Jonathan Lemire, who was traveling with the president on Wednesday, stated. “He told the story about the events of Charlottesville in 2017 as the reason for his campaign. A few minutes later, he told the story again, nearly word for word.”

Social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the pool report and promoted it as evidence that the 80-year-old president’s age has become a factor, a charge he has faced from both sides of the aisle since taking office.

“But we aren’t supposed to care about his age and mental state,” National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker posted on X. “Okey dokey.”

“This is completely fine,” RNC rapid response director Jake Schneider sarcastically replied.

“It’s a lie he memorized in 2019 and has repeated since, ‘veins bulging’ etc,” Breitbart senior editor Joel Pollak replied on X.

“This is normal…. Completely normal,” Republican strategist and former Ted Cruz spokesperson Steve Guest posted on X.

“It would be elder abuse if he runs again,” Austin area attorney Adam Loewy responded on X. “He’s not making it to 86.”

While some Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom have dismissed Biden’s age as an issue, with Newsom saying he “want[s] a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done,” many Democrats have expressed concerns about Biden’s age as some of his senior moments continue to go viral on social media.

An Associated Press-NORC poll last month found that 77% of Americans say Biden is too old for a second term. While an unsurprising 89% of Republicans expressed the sentiment, 69% of Democrats also say Biden is no longer up to the task, according to the poll.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough admitted last week that he and his wife, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, have had many discussions with Democrats and other politicos and “every discussion” that has been about Biden has included anxiety about his age.

“When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion — every discussion,” Scarborough added. “I asked Reverend Al [Sharpton] if he was hearing it all the time on our show this past week. He’s hearing it as well.”

A clip of Brzezinski went viral earlier in the summer after she blasted Secret Service and Biden’s aides for not being there for him when he fell onstage or looks lost after speaking at events.

“If you are managing a president’s schedule, and you are managing a president getting on stage and getting off stage, and doing — getting on planes and getting off plane — and yes, he’s 80, you need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway. And you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag,” she said.

“So, do a better job. Because you can’t have these video images of the president tripping, or the president, like, going the wrong way. It’s not going to work in this presidency, because his age is going to be a factor,” she added. “His age is going to be a factor, and it’s your job to make sure he gets from one place to another.”

When Biden has been pressed by reporters about his age, he has repeatedly said voters should “watch me.”

“Look, I’m a great respecter of fate. I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job,” Biden said earlier this year. “And and, so we’ll see. But, you know, I just — I think people have to just watch me.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

