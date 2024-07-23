Biden returning to White House for first time since ending presidential bid, COVID diagnosis

President Biden is scheduled to return to the White House for the first time since ending his re-election campaign.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while campaigning in Nevada and has since been isolated at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home. Just days later, Biden made a sudden withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race via a written statement.

The president has not made any public appearances since both his diagnosis and suspending his re-election bid despite growing concerns over his fitness to serve.

After staying out of the public eye for almost a week, the president will reportedly travel from Delaware to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House daily press schedule.

The White House physician gave an update on the president’s health on Monday, sharing that his symptoms have “almost resolved completely” and that Biden “continues to perform all of his presidential duties.”

Biden called in to the recently revamped Vice President Kamala Harris campaign headquarters on Monday, making his first public comments since dropping out of the race.

“I know yesterday’s news is surprising, and it’s hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” Biden told his former campaign staffers. “I know it’s hard because you have poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency.”

In less than two days since Biden dropped out of the race, the campaign was renamed to “Harris for President,” and the vice president has already reportedly gained the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, according to The Associated Press.