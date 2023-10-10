Biden ripped for not mentioning Iran by name in speech on Hamas attacks: ‘Utterly irresponsible and weak’

President Biden was heavily criticized by conservatives on social media for not mentioning Iran, a state sponsor of Hamas, in an address Tuesday to the nation reacting to the terrorist group’s attack on Israel that left over 1,000 Israelis dead.

Speaking from the White House flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden vowed that the U.S. “has Israel’s back” as it prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip just days after the Hamas terrorist group crossed the border and slaughtered Israeli civilians, including women, children and babies.

“We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack,” Biden said.

Conservatives took to X, formerly Twitter, after Biden’s speech and slammed him for not mentioning Iran.

“Biden spoke for 10 minutes and 12 seconds, then turned his back and shuffled away,” a social media account associated with the Republican National Committee posted on X. “He did not even mention Iran.”

After the president’s speech, Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X, “14 Americans are dead. An unknown number have been taken hostage. President Biden just spoke for 11 minutes before quickly walking away without taking any questions. No mention of Iran whatsoever. Utterly irresponsible and weak on both fronts.”

“After a weekend of BBQs & 1/2 days, Joe Biden has ZERO answers,” Republican Sen. Roger Marshall posted on X. “Shows up over an hour late to his Address to the nation, Confirms 14 Americans are dead & more Americans are being held hostage, Gives ZERO strategy to save them, Makes no mention of Iran, Takes NO questions.”

“Biden gives a speech on attack on Israel and does not even mention Iran!” Marc Thiessen, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and a Fox News contributor, posted on X.

“No mention of Iran in Biden’s remarks and restrained verbal response to the murder of Americans,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich posted on X. “Weak.”

“Biden forgot to mention the word Iran,” Rich Sementa, producer for the Mark Levin radio show, posted on X.

“ZERO mention of Iran from President Biden,” Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted on X. “You cannot sever the terrorism against Israel from the actions of Iran.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Iranian security officials approved Hamas’ plan to attack Israel during a meeting in Beirut Oct. 2. Hamas and Hezbollah leaders said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps worked with Hamas since August on air, land and sea attack plans.

A European official who works as an adviser to the Syrian government corroborated the Hamas and Hezbollah leaders’ claims, according to The Wall Street Journal, though U.S. officials say they have not seen evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks.

“We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CNN Sunday.

During a televised speech Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack.”

Khamenei, who was wearing a Palestinian scarf and delivering his first broadcast remarks since Hamas launched attacks on Israel Saturday, also claimed Tehran was not involved, according to Reuters.

“This destructive earthquake has destroyed some critical structures [in Israel], which will not be repaired easily. … The Zionist regime’s own actions are to blame for this disaster,” Khamenei reportedly said.

Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press conference Tuesday that while Iran is “complicit” in the attack given its financial and material support of Hamas in recent years, there is not yet evidence that it helped organize the attack.

“Now, as to the question of whether Iran knew about this attack in advance or helped plan or direct this attack, we do not as of the moment I’m standing here at the podium have confirmation of that,” Sullivan said.

