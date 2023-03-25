Biden says China-Russia partnership is ‘vastly exaggerated’ during Canada visit

President Biden had a tense exchange with a reporter when asked about Russia and China’s economic relationship, arguing that their partnership is “vastly exaggerate[d].”

Biden held a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Friday. A reporter asked Biden what he thought the significance of the Russia-China alliance was.

“In ten years, Russia and China have had 40 meetings, 40 meetings,” Biden began. “And I disagree with the basic premise of your question.”

“Rhetorically, tell me how in fact you see a circumstance where China has made some significant commitment to Russia and what commitment can they make? Economically, economically,” the president continued.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS FOCUS ON ‘OUTCOMPETING CHINA’ IN BIPARTISAN VISIT TO GUYANA

“Their trade has increased, sir,” the reporter responded.

“Their trade is increased compared to what? Look, look, I don’t take China lightly. I don’t take Russia lightly. But I think we vastly exaggerate,” Biden asserted.

CHINA FLEXES MUSCLES IN LATIN AMERICA IN LATEST SECURITY CHALLENGE TO US

“I’ve been hearing now for the past three months about ‘China is going to provide significant weapons to Russia and they’re gonna’ – a lot of talk about that,” the president continued. “They haven’t yet. Doesn’t mean they won’t, but they haven’t yet.”

Biden’s comments were made days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Moscow to discuss their partnership.

“We hope that the strategic partnership between China and Russia will on the one hand uphold international fairness and justice, and on the other hand promote the common prosperity and development of our countries,” Xi said during a joint press conference on Monday.

The two leaders signed an agreement to expand their economic ties on Tuesday, including developing a gas pipeline from Siberia to China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a statement, but has not heard back.