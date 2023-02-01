Biden says climate change is bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war: ‘We’re going to have a real problem’

President Biden said in a Tuesday speech at a fundraiser that climate change is a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war.

Biden made the comments during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York City.

“If we don’t stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius, we’re going to have a real problem. It’s the single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons,” Biden said. “And so we have a real big problem.”

Biden added that he inherited an “America First” foreign policy which put “America last.”

“We lost more of our friends and allies than any time in modern American history,” Biden said.

Biden made the comments after showcasing a $292 million grant being used to build a rail tunnel underneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, which is part of the 2021 infrastructure law passed by Congress.

During a speech at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraising event in October 2022, Biden also brought up nuclear weapons and said that there’s a possibility of “Armageddon.”

“[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons,” Biden said. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

“I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said during the October 2022 event.

Biden was commenting on Russia’s repeated threats of using weapons of mass destruction during its war with Ukraine.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.