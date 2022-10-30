Biden says Fetterman is ‘my kind of guy,’ who ‘just keeps getting better and better’

President Biden said that Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is “my kind of guy” who “just keeps getting better and better.”

Biden made the comments to reporters after he finished voting in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Now look, Fetterman is Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “Fetterman is everything that he appears to be. You know where he stands. He has great courage. He has no reluctance to say what he thinks. He’s my kind of guy. I think he is going to be fine.”

“He just keeps getting better and better. He had a stroke – he’s recovering,” Biden added.

Biden made the comments after Fetterman appeared in a debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday night, in a performance some Democrats said was as a mistake.

Chris Kofinis, a Democrat campaign strategist, told NBC that Fetterman shouldn’t have participated.

“He should not have debated. Anyone on his team who agreed to a debate should be fired, or never work again, because that debate may have tanked his campaign,” Kofinis said.

Khari Mosley, a Pennsylvania Democrat consultant, told the outlet that “folks are pretty much freaking out on the Dem side.”

During the debate, Fetterman appeared to make a major shift in his policy positions, stating that he now supports fracking, something he previously voiced opposition to.

“I’ve always supported fracking, and I always believe that independence with our energy is critical, and we can’t be held, you know, ransom to somebody like Russia,” Fetterman said. “I’ve always believed that energy independence is critical, and I’ve always believed that — and I do support fracking, never taken any money from their industry, but I support how critical it is that we produce our energy and create energy independence.”

When pressed by the debate moderator on the change in position, Fetterman said, “I do support fracking, and I don’t, I don’t — I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday that Biden finds Fetterman “impressive,” and didn’t weigh in on whether the Pennsylvania Democrat should release his medical records when asked by a reporter.

“I’ve been asked this question, and I leave that over to the lieutenant governor to make that decision,” she said.

Fetterman declined to agree to releasing his medical records when asked by the moderator during Tuesday’s debate, giving a flat “no.”

“My doctor believes that I am fit to be serving, and that’s what I believe is where I’m standing,” Fetterman said.

Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.