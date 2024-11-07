Biden says selecting Harris as running mate was ‘best decision I made’ after VP’s concession speech

After Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech on Wednesday conceding her loss to President-elect Trump in the 2024 race, President Biden issued a statement saying that selecting Harris as his running mate was the “best decision” he made.

In a written statement, Biden said Harris stepped up to lead a “historic campaign” under “extraordinary circumstances.”

Harris’ campaign, Biden said, “embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

SIMONE BILES CALLS FOR BIDEN TO ‘MAKE THINGS SHAKE’ BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE AFTER TRUMP BLASTS HARRIS

Biden said selecting Harris was the first decision he made after he became the nominee for president in 2020.

“It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story,” Biden said.

GOP CHALLENGER UNSEATS REP. SUSAN WILD IN PENNSYLVANIA

The statement came shortly after Harris told supporters at her alma mater, Howard University, that she had lost her race against Trump.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris had planned to address Wednesday’s audience on Election Night with a more upbeat message to deliver.

Instead, when Harris took the stage, she looked out at a sea of American flags and notably forlorn faces. She was flanked by 30 American flags.