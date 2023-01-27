Biden says Tyre Nichols death a ‘painful reminder’ of ‘disparately impacted’ minorities in justice system

President Biden released a statement on Thursday reacting to the death of Tyre Nichols, stating that the incident is a “painful reminder” of work that needs to be done within the criminal justice system.

Memphis police said that officers pulled Nichols over on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. for “reckless driving” and a “confrontation occurred” during the stop, which led to Nichols running away from the officers.

When the police officers eventually caught up with Nichols, officials said that another confrontation occurred.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended,” MPD said. “Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.”

Nichols was then transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, where he died on Jan. 10, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Memphis police are expected to release body camera video of the incident on Friday.

Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

“Public trust is the foundation of public safety and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all,” Biden said in the statement.

Biden also said that “We also cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people.”

“To deliver real change, we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between law enforcement, the vast majority of whom wear the badge honorably, and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect,” Biden added.

Amid expected protests, Biden is also calling for peaceful protests.

“As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice,” Biden said.

