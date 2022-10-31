Biden shouted at Ukraine’s Zelenksyy during tense aid phone call: report

President Biden lost his tempter and shouted at Ukrainian Preisdent Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call in June, NBC News reported Monday.

The tense exchange reportedly came on June 15 when Biden called Zelenskyy to relay news that he had secured $1 billion in defense and humanitarian funding for the country. Zelenskyy reportedly did not express an ample amount of gratitude, however, and began listing more things his country needed. Biden then raised his voice, saying the American people were already being very generous, according to the report.

Zelenskyy soon released a video statement thanking the U.S. for its support. Administration officials reportedly disagreed with claims that Biden had shouted at Zelenskyy, saying instead that he had been “direct.”

The pair are said to have since improved their relationship, however, and has secured tens of billions in additional funding for Ukraine.

The report comes as continued funding for Ukraine has become less certain. Republicans in Congress have expressed skepticism of Biden’s “blank check” to Zelenskyy and the party may gain control of the branch in November.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this month. “They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check.”

McCarthy later clarified that Ukraine remains a very important issue for both him and the U.S., but “there should be no blank check on anything. We are $31 trillion in debt.”

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, also cautioned against rumors that Republicans plan to end Ukraine funding. He argued last week that the problem for many GOP lawmakers was not aiding Ukraine in its hour of need but rather the exorbitant Democrats have done so in recent months.

“No one in Republican leadership has called for an end to aid for Ukraine,” Turner said. “People on the Republican side are saying, ‘Why do we have to pass a $40 billion package to send $8 billion to Ukraine?'”