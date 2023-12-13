Biden slams Congress for not passing Ukraine funding: ‘It’s stunning’

President Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon “it’s stunning” that Congress has not passed the administration’s supplemental package that was first requested in October, which contains billions in emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

In a press conference alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden urged Congress to pass the measure, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine. He blamed Republicans for “holding Ukraine funding hostage” over their demands for stricter border policies woven in the package.

Nonetheless, Biden indicated officials continue to negotiate with Senate Democrats and Republicans “to try to find a bipartisan compromise both in terms of changes in policy and provide the resources we need to secure the border.”

Biden several times indicated he and Zelenskyy would be “asking questions” but corrected himself.

“We’re going to ask a total of, each ask two questions —I will ask the first question,” Biden said.

Biden then said, “I will recognize the first question-asker.”

At times ,while answering questions, Biden appeared to be reading from a script. The White House denied that he was reading from a script or that he knew questions in advance.

A total of four questions were asked by reporters from the U.S. and Ukraine.

SENATE LIKELY TO RECESS WITHOUT PASSING UKRAINE AND ISRAEL FUNDING, SOURCES SAY

Zelenskyy continued to suggest that Ukraine will continue fighting until it gets the return of all territories taken by Russian forces.

Biden also didn’t indicate a faster path for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, suggesting that the same requirements that have been outlined, which will take years to achieve, prevail.

Biden said Ukraine would become a member of NATO “when all allies agree, and conditions are met.”

“Right now we need me to make sure they win the war,” he said.

Biden Tuesday said that the United States would support Ukraine with weaponry “as long as we can.” Biden has in the past repeatedly said the U.S. would support Ukraine “as long as it takes.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to clarify whether this represented a policy change. But Biden also indicated it was U.S. policy for Ukraine to “win” the war.

US SENATORS TO BE BRIEFED ON UKRAINE THIS WEEK AMID HEATED NEGOTIATIONS ON EMERGENCY AID

Zelenskyy also met with Congressional leaders early Tuesday as part of a last ditch plea effort to get lawmakers on board with approving additional Ukraine funding. The federal government has given more than $100 billion to the Eastern European nation since Russia first invaded in January 2022.

In the Senate, Republicans shot down a vote on the Biden administration’s national supplemental request last week, arguing that Israel and Ukraine aid should be split up and vowing to pass more Ukraine aid only if it’s tied with stricter border security measures, such as higher standards for asylum processing.

The Senate is expected to recess on Thursday and return Jan. 9.

SEN. MARSHALL URGES GOP TO SAY ‘HELL NO’ TO SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING REQUEST WITHOUT TIGHTER BORDER SECURITY