Biden spends weekend at Wilmington house where lawyers discovered classified docs

President Biden will spend at least part of his weekend at his Wilmington, Delaware residence where lawyers recently found classified documents in the garage.

Biden departed for the Wilmington residence on Friday afternoon on the White House South Lawn and didn’t answer any questions from reporters.

The trip to Wilmington comes after his personal lawyers found Obama-era classified documents at the Wilmington residence’s garage this week.

White House special counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement on Monday that Obama-era classified documents were also found at the Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. Those documents were found in November.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT VISITOR LOGS TO BIDEN’S DELAWARE HOME WHERE HE KEPT CLASSIFIED DOCS

“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives,” Sauber said. “Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in the process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

When asked about the documents on Thursday by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden said that the documents were in a locked garage.

“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it’ll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way my Corvette is in a locked garage. It’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” Biden responded.

“So the documents were in a locked garage,” Doocy asked.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT’S BEING ‘TRANSPARENT’ ABOUT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DESPITE KEEPING UNDER WRAPS FOR MONTHS

“Yes, as well as my Corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” Biden said. “I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate Biden’s handling of Obama-era classified documents.

When explaining the classified documents found in Biden’s Wilmington garage, Sauber said that the documents were “misplaced.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As the President said, he takes classified information and materials seriously, and as we have said, we have cooperated from the moment we informed the Archives that a small number of documents were found, and we will continue to cooperate. We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel. We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Sauber said.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.