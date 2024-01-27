Biden taunts Trump by invoking former first lady’s ‘Be Best’ anti-bullying campaign

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden taunted former President Trump late Friday by invoking the name of former first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying campaign while responding to a report that his campaign has been throwing jabs at the Republican frontrunner.

“Be Best,” Biden simply wrote on his official X, formerly Twitter, account after reposting an online report that claimed Trump has been “rattled” by Biden increasingly personally insulting him on the campaign trail.

The video had originally been posted by the Biden campaign’s digital rapid response channel on X.

The CNN report claimed that Biden was attempting to throw Trump off-message by calling him a “loser” and emphasizing the “former” in former president.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller sent Fox News Digital a statement over Biden’s post that said: “This Tweet wasn’t posted by Joe Biden. Everybody knows Biden goes to bed at 4pm, and this was posted after 6pm. But to the staffer who posted this on Biden’s behalf, maybe you should focus more on reducing inflation and fixing the chaos you’ve created on our Southern Border rather than trying to be cute.”

Biden also referred to Trump as Herbert Hoover — who was president during the Great Depression — and teased “Good one, Donald” on X on Monday after reposting a report from his campaign that contrasted Trump’s claim that the stock market would crash if Biden was president with it hitting “all-time record highs” this week.

He also poked fun at Trump having seemingly confused Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a recent New Hampshire rally, posting, “I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

And after Trump won the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, Biden posted a video saying, despite so many Republicans trying to beat him, “I’m still the person to ever beat Donald Trump and I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

The former first lady launched “Be Best” in 2018, saying the goal was to help children get, “the tools they need to cultivate their social and emotional health. I feel strongly as adults we can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life.”