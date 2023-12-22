Biden team’s central 2024 message paints Trump as ‘threat to democracy’: report

President Biden’s re-election campaign will push former President Trump as being a “threat to democracy” as a primary component of the 2024 presidential election, according to a report.

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said the president’s camp would attempt to frame the election as having drastically high stakes with the “fate of American democracy” on the line.

“We are treating this election like it will determine the fate of American democracy – because it will,” Chavez Rodriguez said in a campaign memo, according to Bloomberg.

“The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire since then,” Chavez Rodriquez added. “He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms.”

The strategy is nothing new, as Biden and Democrats have been pushing the statement for some time now. However, it exemplifies how they plan to further lean into it for what they appear to view as a likely rematch with Trump.

Several prominent Republicans have started to push back against the claim and told Fox News Digital this week that it is Biden’s party that is working overtime to undermine the vote.

They pointed to Democrats’ efforts to keep Trump off the ballot, imprison him, stifle free speech on social media and rewrite election laws while fighting measures designed to protect ballot integrity. The ongoing efforts, they said, are a much more significant threat to democracy than the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot Biden and Democrats frequently cite.

Democrats have most recently thrown their weight behind state-level legal efforts to prevent Trump from appearing on 2024 presidential ballots, including in Colorado, where the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 this week that the former president violated the Constitution’s 14th Amendment when he “engaged in insurrection” concerning Jan. 6, and should be disqualified.

“Democrats cynically used the COVID-19 pandemic to radically undermine long-standing election laws on the fly and then started pushing for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Digital. “Now the left is working to remove political opponents from the ballot in a shocking display of disregard for the American people’s right to choose their candidates.”

“These attacks on the democratic process drive down voter confidence and trust in the electoral system. Meanwhile, the RNC and our partners are fighting to make sure the American people choose their presidential candidates, not the courts,” she said, adding that the RNC was trying to protect election integrity by fighting for policies to ensure only American citizens vote in elections.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.