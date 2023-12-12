Biden tells donors Israel is losing support globally

President Biden is warning that Israel is losing global support in its continued war against Hamas, according to the White House press pool.

Biden made the comments Tuesday during his campaign reception at the Salamander hotel in Washington, D.C.

“Bibi’s got a tough decision to make,” Biden told attendees, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PRESIDENT BIDEN TELLS CROWD ‘I AM A ZIONIST’ AT HANUKKAH CEREMONY, CONDEMNS SILENCE ON ANTISEMITISM

“This is the most conservative government in Israel’s history,” Biden said. He added that the current Israeli government “doesn’t want a two-state solution.”

Biden claimed that in order to avoid a global turn of perception against Israel, Netanyahu “has to strengthen and change.”

“There’s a lot to do and we’re going to have to be strong supporters of Israel,” Biden said. “The goal is Israel’s security.”

HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER RESOLUTION TO FORMALIZE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

He added, “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas began after the terrorist group launched an attack on Israeli civilians, infiltrating the country on Oct. 7 and killing more than 1,200 Israelis.

Israel has come under fierce international condemnation for the high numbers of civilian casualties in its counterattacks following the massacre, although the Biden administration has firmly supported the state’s right to self-defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden hosted a Hanukkah celebration on Monday at the White House, where he condemned the rise of antisemitism during the Israel-Hamas war as “sickening.”

In remarks in front of Jewish lawmakers and other attendees, Biden harshly criticized those who remain silent in the face of antisemitism and reiterated his long-standing support for Israel.

“I got in trouble, got criticized very badly by the southern part of my state and some of the southern parts of the country, when 35 years ago I said, ‘You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. And I am a Zionist,'” Biden said.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.