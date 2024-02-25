Biden tells staffers ‘key’ to lasting marriage is ‘good sex’: book

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden’s key to a lasting and happy marriage is “good sex,” according to a new book detailing Jill Biden’s role as first lady.

“Joe may have tamped down on his public bedroom declarations winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that ‘good sex’ is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife’s chagrin,” Katie Rogers writes in an upcoming book obtained by Fox News Digital.

The book describes that ahead of the 2008 presidential election, in 2006, “Joe still seemed more interested in staying home with Jill than in running for the presidency.”

“I’d rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,” Biden said in public remarks that year when asked about a potential 2008 presidential run.

“The remark might’ve surprised some in the audience, but it drew little more than a shrug from a spokesman, who explained that the senator was ‘frankly totally in love with his wife,’” the book continued.

“American Woman,” authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers, will be released Tuesday and documents how the role of first lady has evolved in the 21st century, focusing on Jill Biden’s tenure in the White House.

Excerpts of the book, including the president’s comments regarding “good sex” as the key to a happy marriage, have since been mocked and panned by critics on social media.

“Joe Biden, a man who can barely walk up a set of stairs, says the key to his marriage is “’good sex,’” X account Not The Bee tweeted.

“Joe Biden who can’t climb the stairs without falling, says the secret to his marriage is ‘good sex.’ Really,” Outkick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

“I don’t even know what to say about this post. Why?” Bo Snerdley, of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” fame, tweeted.

The president and first lady met in 1975 after Joe Biden’s first wife Neilia Hunter Biden died in a car accident in 1972, alongside the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Naomi. The couple’s other two children, Beau and Hunter, survived the car crash. Joe Biden was sworn in as a Delaware senator just two weeks after the tragedy.

“According to both Bidens, Jill first met the boys in early 1975, months after she began dating Joe. He had lost his first wife, Neilia, and his infant daughter, Naomi, in a car crash in December 1972, just weeks after winning his first Senate race,” the book details.

Jill Biden, however, was hesitant about the relationship, the book argues, as she was freshly divorced at 23 after a “counterfeit love” with her first husband.

“The idea of marrying Joe, a thirty-two-year-old widower still knitting his family back together, was daunting. Which is why it took Joe five marriage proposals before she finally said yes,” the book continues.

Beau Biden also reportedly encouraged the relationship, saying, “Dad, we think we should marry Jill,” when he was 7 years old.

Joe and Jill Biden married in 1977, and Beau and Hunter began calling the future first lady “Mom,” while referring to their deceased mother as “Mommy.”

“When Jill married Joe in June 1977, the boys came with them on a mini honeymoon, taking their own room in a hotel suite,” the book continues.

Joe and Jill Biden will mark their 47th wedding anniversary in June.