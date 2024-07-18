Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware, White House says

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday following his first event in Las Vegas and will self-isolate in Delaware, the White House said.

Biden tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. She said the president was “vaccinated and boosted” and was experiencing mild symptoms.

“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said. “The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

A maskless Biden arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada on Wednesday afternoon, following the announcement of his diagnosis. Reporters questioned him about his condition as he walked to Air Force One.

“I feel good,” he told reporters.

Biden’s doctor said the president came down with upper respiratory symptoms, a runny nose and non-productive cough, with general mailaise.

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the physician said in a statement shared by the White House. “Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals.”

His temperature was at 97.8 degrees, which is normal, the doctor said.

“The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid,” the White House said. “He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth.”

Biden was slated to speak at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas, which draws thousands of Latino advocates to Nevada, a crucial swing-state.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon,” UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía told attendees. “The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for COVID.”

The illness comes as Biden faces mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party, as well as donors, to drop out of the presidential race amid concerns about his physical and mental state.