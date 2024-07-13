Biden to speak to two House Dem groups while hunkered down in dreary Delaware ahead of high-stakes interviews

President Biden is spending his weekend away from the White House at his Delaware beach house, a well-known retreat for the president, ahead of high-stakes interviews and the Republican Party’s convention next week.

Following a Friday evening campaign event in Michigan, the president’s weekend at Rehoboth Beach has been largely quiet after he acknowledged on Thursday that he needs to “pace” himself yet insisted he should take on a more robust schedule ahead of the 2024 election.

Biden is expected to take part in two conference calls on Saturday with House Democrats – the New Dems Coalition and the Congressional Progressive Caucus – but has no public events on his Saturday Rehoboth schedule. Thirteen Democrats in the New Dems Coalition have called for Biden to step aside in the 2024 race.

It has been reported that the president may also attend a church service during his weekend trip.

With sporadic rain expected for the remainder of the day in Rehoboth Beach, Biden remained hunkered down amid growing calls from members of his own party to withdraw from the race for the White House.

Sources near the president’s vacation home in Sussex County, Delaware, told Fox News Digital there has been little movement by the Secret Service since the president’s arrival in town Friday evening.

When the president returns to work next week, he will be forced to shift gears for a series of additional high-stakes interviews amid the Republican National Convention, which is taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.

Biden is slated to take part in a taped, one-on-one interview with “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt on Monday from Austin, Texas. That interview, which will mark the president’s second cable news appearance since his rocky debate last month, will air in its entirety at 9 p.m. ET the same day.

The president will also take part in two additional interviews next week, according to Dylan Byers, a senior correspondent for Puck News.

Byers reported Thursday that Biden would take part in a Tuesday interview with a “Black national media outlet” during the NAACP Conference, and another on Wednesday with a “Latino national media outlet.”

Those interviews will come as Biden continues his attempt to convince members of his own party, as well as voters from different corners of America who have concerns about his age and mental acuity, that he is up to the task of four more years in the White House.

A large majority of Americans want Biden to drop out of the race, including a majority of his own supporters, according to a Thursday poll from ABC News and the Washington Post that was released ahead of his press conference.

A full 67% of respondents said Biden should drop out of the race, and 85% say he is too old to serve out a second term. Meanwhile, 60% of respondents also said former President Trump is too old for a second term, up from 44% in the spring of 2023.

Among Democrats and voters who said they lean Democratic, 62% said Biden needs to drop out of the race. Even among self-professed Biden supporters, 54% said he needs to drop out.

However, the poll found that Biden and Trump are virtually tied, despite voters’ lack of confidence in Biden, with 46% saying they would vote for the current president and 47% saying they support Trump.

A total of 18 elected Democrats have called on Biden to step aside in the White House race.

Despite the calls for him to withdraw from the race, Biden told supporters at his Detroit rally on Friday that he is “not going anywhere.”

“You made me the nominee, no one else. Not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors — you the voters. You decided, no one else, and I’m not going anywhere,” he declared.

