Biden to visit Texas border sector with among the lowest illegal crossings

President Biden plans to visit the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, this week, though apprehensions in the sector are some of the lowest across the border, according to recent data.

On Monday, Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,752 illegal immigrants along the southern border from California through Texas, according to a chart provided to Fox News by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source.

Some places saw triple-digit numbers, including Eagle Pass Station in the Del Rio Sector, which reported 511 apprehensions; Ajo Station in the Tucson Sector, which reported 481 apprehensions; and Santa Teresa Station in the El Paso Sector, which reported 473 apprehensions.

In fact, 15 of the 35 border stations reported triple-digit numbers, while the rest of the stations reported apprehensions on Monday in the double digits.

Of the remaining 20, the Brownsville Station in the Rio Grande Valley Sector reported 12 apprehensions on Monday.

The illegal immigrant activity in Brownsville is nearly nonexistent.

Still, Biden is expected to travel to the area on Thursday to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders.

The same day, former President Trump is to travel to Eagle Pass, Texas.

The two cities are about 325 miles apart.

Biden is expected to use his trip to talk about the importance of passing the Senate’s bipartisan border security agreement, according to a White House official, who added that the president will “reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more.”

In January 2023, Biden visited the border in El Paso, Texas, getting what was considered a watered-down version of the border crisis.

The number of illegal immigrants that were crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in El Paso appeared to have plummeted at the time, and the Central Processing Center, which was previously overwhelmed with immigrants, was no longer at its capacity of about 1,000 migrants, and the migrant camps suddenly vanished, CBP sources said.

According to a Fox News analysis published last week, nearly 7.3 million migrants are known to have illegally crossed the southwest border since Biden took office.

That number is greater than the population of 36 individual states. It comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has already reported 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year, which runs from October through September. If the current pace of illegal immigration does not slow down, fiscal 2024 will break last year’s record of 2,475,669 southwest border encounters — a number that by itself exceeds the population of New Mexico, a border state.

The total number of southwest land border encounters since Biden assumed office in 2021 is 7,298,486, CBP data shows.

White House officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

