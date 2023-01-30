Biden touts electric vehicle tax credits with picture of him in luxury Hummer that doesn’t even qualify

President Biden took to Twitter on Monday to promote his electric vehicle tax credit. However, while doing so, he attached a picture of himself in one that doesn’t even qualify for it.

“On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified,” Biden tweeted, with a picture of him in a GMC Hummer EV that ranges in cost from $87,000 to nearly $110,000 depending on the model.

“And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle,” he continued.

The Hummer EV is not eligible for the credit since SUVs and trucks must not exceed a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $80,000, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The Hummer EV is also far more than the median American salary. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans’ median weekly earnings were $1,085 per week in the fourth quarter of 2022. That figure would put the median American salary around $52,000 per year.

When asked about Biden promoting the pricey GMC Hummer EV that does not qualify for the tax credits, a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the president is committed to lowering electric vehicle costs.

“President Biden is committed to lowering the cost of electric vehicles for all Americans and bringing more affordable electric vehicles onto the market,” the spokesperson said. “The President’s Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans, including for electric vehicles and energy at home.”

The spokesperson also pointed to pictures of Biden driving the electric Jeep Wrangler and Ford F-150 Lightning, which qualify for the credits.

Biden, meanwhile, has a history of promoting expensive electric vehicles. During a September Detroit auto show, Biden boarded a Cadillac LYRIQ, an electric SUV with a starting price of more than $60,000.

“You all know that I’m a car guy,” Biden said at the event. “I’m here because the auto show and the vehicles here give me so many reasons to be optimistic about the future. I really mean it. Just looking at them and driving them, they just give me a sense of optimism although I like the speed too.”

“We are rebuilding the economy, a clean energy economy, and we’re doing it from the bottom-up and the middle-out,” he continued.

