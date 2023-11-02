Biden, Trump both lose support with 2 independent presidential candidates in 2024 matchup: poll

A new national poll suggests that independent presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornell West pull support from both President Biden and former President Donald Trump — the two likely major party nominees — in a hypothetical four-way 2024 general election showdown.

Biden stands at 47% support and Trump at 46% among registered voters in a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday. The findings are unchanged from Quinnipiac’s August and September surveys.

“Democrats support Biden 94 – 4 percent and Republicans support Trump 94 – 4 percent. Independents are split, with 45 percent supporting Trump and 44 percent supporting Biden,” the survey’s release states.

When Kennedy is added to the mix, Biden stands at 39%, Trump 36% and Kennedy at 22% support.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and high-profile vaccine critic who is a scion of arguably the nation’s most famous family political dynasty, launched a Democrat primary challenge against Biden in April.

But Kennedy announced at a campaign event in Philadelphia last month that he would seek the White House as an independent candidate.

West, an outspoken progressive university scholar, was running on the Green Party ticket, but last month announced he would seek the presidency as an independent candidate.

When West’s name is included, Biden’s support drops to 36%, Trump edges down to 35%, with Kennedy at 19% and West grabbing 6% support.

Among independent voters in a four-way matchup, a third support Kennedy, three in ten back Trump, with Biden at 27% and West at 8%.

Ballot access will be a key question for Kennedy and West going forward. Their campaigns will have to gather a long list of signatures in each of the 50 states to land access to the ballot.

The survey also indicates Republicans with the enthusiasm edge. Fifty-eight percent of Republicans say they’re more motivated to vote in next year’s presidential election than in past White House contests. That percentage drops to 47% for Democrats and 45% for independents.

In the race for the Democrat presidential nomination, Biden stands at 77% support. Best-selling author and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson, who launched her second straight White House run in March, is at 8%.

Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, grabbed 6% support among likely Democrat presidential primary voters, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted Oct. 26-30, partially before and mostly after Phillips on Friday formally launched his 2024 White House campaign.

Trump stands at 64% support in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 15% and former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 6%.

The survey indicates Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy each at 3%, with everyone else at 1% or less.

