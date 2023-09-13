Biden White House deletes post after misidentifying major Vietnamese leader

The White House deleted a post on President Biden‘s account that apparently confused the Vietnamese National Assembly chairman with the country’s president.

On Monday, Biden’s official White House account on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanked Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong after his visit to the Asian nation.

“President Vo Van Thuong, thank you for such a productive meeting,” Biden’s tweet said.

“This partnership is about unleashing our peoples’ potential and, with it, a range of incredible possibilities,” the president continued.

However, the photo Biden posted of him shaking hands with the Vietnamese “president” was not with the Asian country’s president.

Rather, the photo was of Biden shaking hands with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Biden’s post has since been deleted, but not before some users online torched him over the misnomer.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The president traveled to Vietnam this past weekend and met with the nation’s top leaders.

Biden ended a Vietnam press conference on Sunday by telling reporters he had to go to bed after wrapping up the 2023 Group of 20 summit.

Biden was speaking in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi after two days at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. He was answering a question about China’s relationship with the United States before announcing that he was sleepy.

“But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed,” Biden said to a group of reporters.

After his declaration, a reporter shouted a question about Biden’s meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Biden met Li during the G20 summit over the weekend.

“Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference,” a staffer abruptly said. “Thanks, everyone.”

