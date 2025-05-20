Biden White House visitor logs reveal which Dems participated in cognitive decline ‘cover-up’

White House’s visitor logs reveal that many of the top Democratic leaders who most vocally defended former President Joe Biden’s leadership capabilities were frequent White House visitors and were thus presumably aware of Biden’s worsening cognitive decline.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Mike Marinella slammed Democratic leadership for participating in what he called a “cover-up” and the “political scandal of the century.”

This comes as the 82-year-old former president’s condition is once again making headlines, courtesy of excerpts from a new book being released this week, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which offers claims of a White House cover-up of the then-president’s apparent cognitive decline.

Additionally, last week’s leaked audio of Biden’s 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur, in which the then-president appears to suffer memory lapses, is also fueling the conversation.

Hur, who investigated whether Biden years earlier had improperly stored classified documents, made major headlines early last year when he decided not to charge Biden but described the then-president as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Visitor logs reveal that four top Democrats made a total of 63 visits to the Biden White House between 2022 and 2024.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., made 21 visits to the White House in the span of just two years, 2022 through 2024, according to official visitor logs. This means that Jeffries would presumably have been very familiar with the former president’s condition.

Despite these visits, Jeffries continued to assert that he was confident in Biden’s leadership, even saying in a 2023 interview that based on firsthand knowledge of the former president “in a high stakes circumstance,” Biden was an “incredible leader, incredible negotiator, incredible strategist, and he’s strong, brilliant, understands nuance.”

Again, Jeffries claimed that Biden was “one of the most accomplished American presidents in our history, and he has the vision, I believe, the ability, the capacity and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful in November.”

Jeffries insisted as late as February that Biden was “the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump.”

The last several documented visits Jeffries made were shortly before Biden’s disastrous debate with President Donald Trump. Biden’s shockingly poor performance at this debate led to calls for him to step down, ultimately leading to his dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

In addition to Jeffries, several other top Democrats were also frequent White House visitors, including House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., as well as Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

Amid the Democratic turmoil in the wake of Biden’s poor debate performance, DelBene, who made five visits to the White House between 2022 and 2024, expressed continued support for Biden, saying: “The stakes are incredibly high this election, for all of us. That hasn’t changed after last week.”

“The choice this November is crystal clear,” said DelBene. “Democrats who want to govern responsibly versus extremist Republicans obsessed with tax breaks for billionaires, rolling back reproductive freedom, and defending Trump’s attacks on our democracy.”

Aguilar, who made 10 documented visits to the White House in the span of two years, continued to defend Biden even after the debate, saying in a July 9 press conference that “right now President Biden is the nominee, and we support the Democratic nominee.”

Meanwhile, Clark, who made 27 visits to the White House between 2022 and 2024 and was among Biden’s most vocal supporters up until his poor debate performance, refrained from taking a strong stance on whether Biden should remain in the race, saying, “The decision is up to the president.”

After Biden announced he was dropping out of the race, Clark praised the former president, saying that “around the globe, he is admired for his steady, experienced leadership — always honoring America’s crucial role as a facilitator of peace, democracy, and human rights.”

Jeffries, Clark, Aguilar and DelBene did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Marinella commented that “while Americans were asking questions, Democrat leaders lied to their faces and worked overtime to cover up the political scandal of the century.”

Marinella told Fox News Digital that “voters will never forget their disgusting deception.”