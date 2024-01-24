Biden wins New Hampshire Democrat primary after write-in campaign

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden will win the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, the Fox News Decision Desk projects.

Biden will claim victory solely from write-in-ballots after failing to file in the state last year.

No delegates will be allocated Tuesday night as the primary is unsanctioned, but the Democratic National Committee is expected to review the matter down the line.

Biden is projected to defeat his Democrat rivals, including Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who is likely to finish in double digits, and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Phillips entered the race calling for a “new generation of leaders.”

Biden’s victory is a symbolic one. Because of the dispute between the DNC and New Hampshire over which states should vote first, there will be no delegates on the line tonight.

Democrats in the state launched a write-in campaign in an attempt to prevent an electoral embarrassment for the president as he runs for a second term in the White House.

Biden, last year, proposed a nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle that would move New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation standing and replace it with South Carolina — a much more diverse state that Biden won in a landslide in 2020. That win ultimately catapulted him to the Democrat nomination and eventually the White House.

In the 2020 New Hampshire Primary, though, Biden came in fifth place.

But New Hampshire ignored the proposal and moved its primary up, in accordance with a state law that mandates its presidential primary be held seven days ahead of a similar contest.

That move put the state out of compliance with the Democratic National Committee, which resulted in Biden’s move to not file to place his name on the ballot.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.