Biden’s approval rating lowest for third-year president since Carter

President Biden suffered a historically unpopular third year in the White House, according to a new survey.

Gallup released a report on Thursday regarding the president’s job approval rating through 2023, noting his third-year performance was rated lower than any other president’s since Jimmy Carter.

Gallup’s examination of data from a dozen polls found Biden has an average approval rating of 39.8%.

The result is the lowest approval rating for a president in his third year since Carter in 1974, when the former president suffered a 37.4% average rating.

Biden’s approval rating sat at approximately 48.9% in his first year, followed by approximately 41% in his second.

His approval rating hit an all-time low of approximately 37% at three points last year in April, October and November.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run against Biden in November of this year, had a 42% approval rating in his third year.

Trump made a Biden-Carter comparison earlier this month after winning the Iowa caucuses, saying Biden was the “worst president” ever.

“I don’t want to be overly rough on the president, but I have to say that he is the worst president that we’ve had in the history of our country, he’s destroying our country,” Trump said of Biden after the Republican won 51% of the vote in Iowa.

Trump went on to claim that Carter — who was widely criticized for his poor handling of the economy, resulting in high inflation and high unemployment, as well as the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis — was “brilliant by comparison.”

