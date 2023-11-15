Biden’s approval rating sinks over Israel-Hamas war; support for Trump in 2024 rises: poll

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed President Biden’s approval rating sinking and support for former President Donald Trump rising as the 2024 election looms.

According to the poll, American voters’ worsening views of Biden were driven by his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has also given Trump his first lead in the poll since February.

Just 37% of voters said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 59% disapproving. The same number (37%) also said they viewed Biden favorably versus unfavorably (59%).

Concerning the war, just 37% said they approved of Biden’s response, while 54% said they disapproved. Those numbers have gotten dramatically worse for the president over the past two weeks, down from the 42% who said they approved and 46% who disapproved at the beginning of the month.

Trump fared better than Biden in terms of favorability, with 42% holding a favorable view of the former president and 55% an unfavorable one.

In a hypothetical 2024 matchup, Trump led Biden 48% to 46% — his first lead in Quinnipiac’s poll since February — although recent polls have still shown him within the margin of error behind Biden.

With independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. thrown into the mix, Trump still led with 38% support, followed by Biden at 37% and Kennedy at 21%.

Trump maintained that lead in a five-way race as well, garnering 38% to Biden’s 35%, Kennedy’s 17%, independent candidate Cornel West’s 3% and the Green Party’s Jill Stein at 3%.

Trump also maintained his massive lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination with 64% support, compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 16%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s 9%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s 4%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 2% and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s 1%.

For the Democrat presidential nomination, Biden received 74%, followed by author Marianne Williamson at 12%, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips at 4% and progressive political commentator Cenk Uygur at 1%.

