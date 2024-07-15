Biden’s Cabinet condemns attempted assassination of former President Trump

Amid a sea of inflammatory political rhetoric this election season, President Biden and White House Cabinet members unequivocally condemned political violence after the attempted assassination of former President Trump over the weekend, with many also expressing sympathy for Trump and condolences to the family of a spectator killed during the attack.

Vice President Harris wrote on X that “assassination attempts have no place in our nation,” adding that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were praying for the family of the deceased victim, identified as a former fire chief, Corey Comperatore.

“As @POTUS said, we must work toward unity as Americans. Assassination attempts have no place in our nation, or anywhere. Doug and I pray for the family of the victim who was senselessly killed yesterday and hope for a speedy recovery for those injured.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas also condemned “political violence in America.”

“I’m shocked and saddened by the shooting at former President Trump’s rally and grateful that he is safe. As @POTUS said, there is no place for political violence in America and we must all condemn it,” Blinken posted to X on Saturday night.

Austin said the “entire” Department of Defense “condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy.”

“This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America — and it must never be. I’m relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident,” he said.

Garland – who caught the ire of House Republicans this year who voted to hold him in contempt of Congress over the Biden-Hur audio recordings – released a lengthy statement on Sunday offering condolences to the victim’s family and thanking law enforcement officers who responded to the attempted assassination.

“I want to reiterate that the violence that we saw yesterday is an attack on our democracy itself,” Garland said. “The Justice Department has no tolerance for such violence. And as Americans, we must have no tolerance for it. This must stop.”

Becerra, who previously brought a lawsuit against Trump during his presidency over allegedly violating the Clean Air Act, the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, said he was “relieved” to hear that Trump was safe.

“Political violence is never acceptable. While we learn more about what happened, there is no escaping the fact that gun violence is an urgent public health crisis in this country,” Becerra’s post on X read.

Buttigieg, who has been one of Trump’s vocal critics over the years, called the incident a “horrible moment” and said he was “encouraged” that Trump was doing well.

“An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence,” he wrote on X.

Other Cabinet members offering sympathies include Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Veteran Affairs Denis McDonough and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“My prayers are with all of the victims who were injured or killed during yesterday’s attack, and with those traumatized by the violence. Such acts ought not to happen at a political rally, or any place else, in our country,” Vilsack wrote on X.

“We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today,” Mayorkas – who has also been the subject of House GOP impeachment inquiries – wrote on X. “We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security.”

He added that maintaining the safety of presidential candidates is one of the department’s “vital priorities.”

The statements come just a day before the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on Monday in Milwaukee, where delegates will officially select Trump to be the presumptive GOP presidential candidate. Biden said early Sunday he instructed the Secret Service to thoroughly examine all the Republican National Convention’s security measures ahead of its start time, but the agency said it will not change its current protocol for the weeklong event.