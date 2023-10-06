Biden’s choice of Hunter’s ex-colleague for whistleblower post ‘raises concerns’ he’s guarding his son: Comer

President Biden nominated an individual who worked alongside Hunter Biden at a law firm involved with energy company Burisma Holdings to serve as special counsel, a move House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said “raises concerns” that he’s trying to “protect his son instead of whistleblowers.”

The White House announced on Tuesday that Biden had nominated Hampton Dellinger as special counsel. The Office of Special Counsel works to protect whistleblowers and deals with potential Hatch Act violations. If approved, Dellinger would lead the office.

“President Biden’s decision to appoint Hunter Biden’s former colleague as head of the Office of Special Counsel raises concerns that he’s trying to protect his son instead of whistleblowers,” Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital.

“The Office of Special Counsel is responsible for investigating whistleblower retaliation at agencies like the Departments of Justice and the Treasury,” he added. “Naming a Biden family crony to this position does not instill confidence that the law will be enforced fairly.”

Dellinger served as assistant attorney general overseeing the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy from October 2021 to June 2023. Biden had also nominated him for that post.

But before his government career, Dellinger worked on Boies Schiller Flexner’s Crisis Management and Government Response team while Hunter Biden served as counsel at the firm. The firm had represented Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden had served on its board of directors.

Fox News Digital reviewed emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, which showed he worked intimately with lawyers on the firm’s crisis management team and indicated he attended a private gathering with Dellinger and other firm employees in March 2014.

In a February 2014 email, Dellinger told Hunter it was “great to see [him] last week” and asked whether he would be attending an attorney lunch. Hunter appeared to have a conflict, but said he would be in the office the next day.

“I will be here tomorrow and be great to catch up,” Dellinger said.

Communication from the laptop also showed that William Isaacson, a Boies Schiller Flexner partner, in March 2014 organized a dinner for individuals on the firm’s Crisis Management and Government Response team.

In one of the emails, Isaacson had said that Biden, Dellinger and others had confirmed their attendance at the dinner. Hunter Biden had also later asked several of the firm’s colleagues, including Dellinger, if the dinner was still taking place.

Hunter Biden, meanwhile, said he introduced Burisma as a potential client for Boies Schiller Flexner weeks after the scheduled dinner party.

In an April 2014 email, he stated he was brainstorming with the company to “think strategically about the current crisis and expansion of their existing domestic operations.” Hunter Biden had suggested they meet with the Crisis Management and Government Response team members.

Multiple Boies Schiller partners cc’d on the emails that included Dellinger were closely in contact with Hunter and his longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, in 2014 and 2015, as Hunter relied on them for crisis management for Burisma-related matters. Partners Michael Gottlieb, Karen Dunn, and Heather King were frequently mentioned in Burisma-related emails. However, it is unclear whether Dellinger was involved.

The Washington Free Beacon previously reported on the correspondence.

The position Biden nominated Dellinger for is unrelated to the special counsel currently investigating the president’s handling of classified documents.

The White House did not respond to a previous Fox News Digital request for comment on Dellinger’s nomination.