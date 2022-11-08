Biden’s final week of campaigning plagued with gaffes: ‘What’s his name?’

President Biden gaffed his way across the campaign trail in the final week leading up to Election Day.

Biden, who turns 80 this month, appeared at an extensive list of Democratic campaign events over the past week, where he had several verbal stumbles. The president referred to General Motor CEO Mary Barra as “Amy Barrett,” who is a Supreme Court justice. He called Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D.-Fla., a “friend in the Senate.”

During his final campaign event Monday night in Maryland, he appeared to forget the name of the candidate he was there to endorse.

“And, of course, you got that next governor. What’s his name? Wes… Wes…,” Biden said, which sparked the audience to hold up their “Wes Moore” signs.

“Wes Moore!” Biden eventually said. “The guy’s the real deal, man.”

Biden’s struggles on the campaign trail included statements that are easily disproven. The president claimed to have spoken to the creator of insulin, who in reality died before he was born. He repeated his debunked claim to have traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jin Ping.

Biden also claimed his son, Beau, died 19 months after returning home from Iraq, when he actually died in the U.S. six years after his service.

Biden boasted he worked as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania after his time as vice president, but did not mention that he never taught a class.

The gaffes and lies led Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler to write about the president’s “bottomless Pinochio” on his travel claims with the Chinese dictator.

The final campaign push from the president took place largely in blue states such as New York, California and Illinois.

Biden averaged nearly a gaffe per day from Sept. 26 to Oct. 24. His most notable mishap over the stretch came when he called out to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had passed away in a car crash in August. He also referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “great president.”