Biden’s gone silent on Ukraine support, ranking member of Armed Services Committee warns

President Biden has gone silent on Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s push for permission from its Western partners to use long-range missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia, a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee revealed.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the GOP ranking member on the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, shared with FOX that he is concerned that Biden does not intend to make any decision on Zelenskyy’s top request, saying that the administration had gone quiet.

Wicker’s statement was released as Biden departed on a visit to Berlin, Germany – which was supposed to advocate for further Ukraine support, but Biden has made zero major announcements.”

The Mississippi senator sent Biden a letter with ten recommendations to place Ukraine in the most advantageous position for Biden’s successor.

“I am frustrated – and mystified – that your administration has accomplished so little in the last three months regarding the war in Ukraine. You seem poised to leave the next president a weak hand,” Wicker wrote in his letter to Biden. “Nonetheless, I maintain that a focused effort – directed by you – could make a substantial difference over your final 90 days as president.”

Increase the pace of weapons transfers to Ukraine: The Senator suggested that the U.S. immediately provide Ukrainian allies with the remaining $5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).Allow greater flexibility on restrictions for U.S.-provided munitions: Wicker argued that Biden should immediately revise any policies that limit the use of U.S.-provided munitions, including ballistic missiles, to strike military targets inside Russia. He said that the U.S. should change its policy to restrict the type of targets, rather than the distance from the border.Increase the cap of U.S. government non-military personnel allowed in-country: Wicker suggested that Biden direct Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to increase the number of government personnel allowed in Ukraine. He said that the current personnel are overwhelmed and are unable to provide anything beyond day-to-day management.Establish a regulated presence of U.S. military contractors inside Ukraine: The Senator said that the administration should allow a limited number of U.S. military contractors to support operations inside the country. He said that the presence of U.S. military contractors would also help mentor Ukrainian personnel to increase self-sufficiency and increase their ability to maintain U.S. equipment.Expand training for Ukrainian land forces: The United States should maximize the use of all available training capacity located in the European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility, Wicker said. The expansion would allow Ukraine to train more troops, he said.

Deliver more shareable, commercially-derived intelligence: The administration should use processes already in place to increase the delivery of available unclassified information to Ukraine, Wicker wrote.Dramatically expand the Pentagon industrial base policy workforce: The Senator suggested that Biden should direct the Secretary of Defense to reassign at least 100 DOD civil servants and move them into the base policy workforce offices and ask Congress for new hiring authority and supplemental money.Rapidly accelerate contracting timelines: Wicker said that Biden should formally direct the Secretary of Defense and the service acquisition executives to require all contracting officers to leverage contracting flexibilities laid out by the DOD.

Hold monthly high-level defense industrial base meetings: Wicker said that Biden should direct the Secretaries of State, Defense, and Commerce to host monthly high-level defense industrial base meetings with Ukraine, key NATO allies, and defense industry officials.Deliver more Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICMs): Wicker said that the U.S. inventory includes hundreds of thousands of serviceable 155mm DPICMs rounds and that Biden should send $250 million of them to Ukraine.

Kyiv has been pleading with America for permission to use long-range missiles supplied by the West to hit air bases deep inside Russia from where aircraft are flying missions to target towns and cities in Ukraine with “glide bombs”.

In an overnight address following Biden’s visit to Berlin, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for their continued support.

“Last night, I spoke with President Biden. Many issues were covered. I am grateful for the new support package. 425 million dollars is the amount. This is air defense – our special priority,” he said. “We also talked about our upcoming packages. President Biden gave me his word that the package will be implemented in the near future. We spoke about long-range weapons.”