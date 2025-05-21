Biden’s senility scandal leads top Republican to demand DOJ probe into ‘representations’ to public

EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell developments continue to emerge about former President Joe Biden’s declining health along with allegations of a White House cover-up. In response, a top Republican is urging the Justice Department to investigate whether any laws were broken in how Biden’s condition was presented to the public.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is expected to write Wednesday afternoon to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding that the DOJ open a probe into “any potential violations of federal law surrounding the representations made to the American people about the health and wellbeing (sic) of then-President Biden.”

In the letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Cornyn cited the May 18 report from Biden’s camp that he is battling late-stage aggressive prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

“This announcement follows the publication of news reports calling into question the former president’s capacity and awareness during his time in office,” Cornyn said as other Biden critics questioned what then-White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor knew while treating the president.

In the letter, Cornyn expressed concern that Biden’s “associates,” including O’Connor, misrepresented or made “material omissions” to the public about his mental and physical fitness.

Conservatives beat the drum of Biden’s alleged senility for years but were often lambasted by the mainstream media for questioning the White House’s line on the matter.

“I fear the American people were deliberately misled about President Biden’s health. Instead of providing full transparency, which is the obligation of the commander-in-chief, important information was kept secret,” Cornyn wrote.

“I do not have confidence in the former president’s aides and staff, including medical staff, or their ability to be honest and straightforward about President Biden’s cancer diagnosis.”

He noted how President Donald Trump assented to calls that he take a cognitive test to demonstrate fitness for office while contrasting that with Biden’s refusal, which famously resulted in a tense exchange with a CBS News correspondent when the then-president asked, “Why the hell should I take a test?” and asked if the Black news anchor was “a junkie” who might want to undergo a test for cocaine in his system.

Cornyn contrasted White House claims that Biden was “fit for duty” with revelations, including those in a CNN anchor’s new book, that he was only capable of working “four to six good hours” per day.

“These positions are in direct conflict,” Cornyn will tell Bondi, adding that despite having the world’s best medical care at his fingertips, Americans have been asked to “accept coincidence after coincidence” involving his health.

He also cited the 25th Amendment, which he noted provides Americans an insurance policy that their government can continue to function if the infirmity or death of a president should occur.

“These actions potentially impacted the trust the American people have in their government and weakened us on the world stage.”

He cited a report from earlier this week that White House staff had secretly discussed the possibility that Biden would be confined to a wheelchair while still putting on a brave face to the public.

Former President Franklin Roosevelt, stricken by polio, conducted the nation’s business from a wheelchair.

“I encourage the Department to conduct a full investigation and ensure that no federal laws were violated during the previous administration,” Cornyn concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Biden representative for comment.