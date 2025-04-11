Biden’s team hid the truth about his health all along: WH press sec

The Biden administration engaged in a “cover-up” by failing to disclose details about the health of former president Joe Biden, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I can tell you there was certainly a lack of transparency from the former president, from the entire former administration,” Leavitt told reporters Friday. “And frankly, a lot of people in this room, when it came to the health in the competence of the former President of the United States, Joe Biden – there was one of the greatest cover-ups and, frankly, political scandals this nation has ever seen. It’s been unraveled in some recent books that are being written by journalists who engaged in that cover-up in scandal, which is quite ironic.”

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

BIDEN AIDES ‘SCRIPTED’ EVERYTHING, ALLOWED HIS FACULTIES TO ‘ATROPHY,’ NEW BOOK CLAIMS

New books out have detailed Biden’s mental and physical well-being during his time in the White House.

“Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History,” published Tuesday and authored by former producer for CBS’s 60 Minutes Chris Whipple, claims that the White House kept Biden from socializing with those who previously worked alongside him – a tactic that backfired and contributed to his declining mental agility.

EX-BIDEN AIDE SAYS FORMER PRESIDENT WAS ‘FATIGUED, BEFUDDLED, AND DISENGAGED’ PRIOR TO JUNE DEBATE: BOOK

Leavitt’s remarks come as President Donald Trump is receiving an annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. The White House says it will provide a readout of the appointment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But this president is clearly committed to transparency,” Leavitt said. “You in this room see him and hear from him on a daily basis. You in this room know from covering him. It’s hard to keep up with him. He is a machine working around the clock every single day. And the physician, after today’s physical, will provide an update on the report in the effort of transparency.”