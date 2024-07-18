Biding Time: Trump assassination attempt overshadows calls for Biden to step aside

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had just completed a quasi-clandestine meeting with President Biden at Rehoboth Beach, Del., late Saturday afternoon.

An alarming number of House and Senate Democrats were growing increasingly uneasy with Mr. Biden as the prospective Democratic standard-bearer this fall. No one knew that Schumer made the pilgrimage to Rehoboth to huddle with the president – and have a frank conversation about what Democratic senators felt about him staying in the race. The number of Democrats who wanted him out likely increased after Biden lieutenants met with Democratic senators on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon.

HOW DEMOCRATIC CONCERN ABOUT BIDEN WENT QUIET FOR A FEW DAYS

Schumer’s meeting with President Biden wasn’t entirely a surprise. After all, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., met with the president on Thursday night. Both men served as emissaries from their respective caucuses, carrying messages of concern from rank-and-file members about Mr. Biden forging ahead with his campaign.

The announcement that Schumer huddled with the president hit reporter in-boxes at 6:05 pm ET Saturday.

The message offered no details or specifics. But it didn’t need to. Just the fact that Schumer made a sojourn to communicate those messages from fellow Democrats to the President of the United States spoke volumes.

“I sat with President Biden this afternoon in Delaware; we had a good meeting,” read a statement from Schumer.

Such news would have rattled the political landscape.

But not on this Saturday night.

A gunman nearly assassinated former President Trump at 6:11 pm et, just five minutes after the Schumer statement.

Any conversation about President Biden and schisms inside the Democratic Party would wait.

The shooting bought Mr. Biden more time. Keep in mind that the debate where the president’s performance so rattled Democrats came on June 27. The shooting allowed President Biden to continue to hold the ball and drain the clock.

The political world was agog Saturday, watching to see if more Democrats would demand President Biden step aside. Mr. Biden conducted two conference calls Saturday afternoon. One with the House Progressive Caucus. The other with the House “New Dems” Coalition. At that point, 19 Democrats had called on the president to stand down in his re-election bid. 13 were members of the New Dems. Fox is told that the call did little to buoy the confidence of skittish members. One source forecast that the number of Democrats calling for the president to bow out of the race may have spiked to 50 later that night or Sunday morning.

CONGRESSIONAL BYPASS: MANY DEMOCRATS ELUSIVE ON BIDEN ISSUE

As we have written in this space before, late British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan opined that “events” were the most important factors in politics.

Well, there was a seismic political event over the weekend. And that immediately arrested any effort by Democrats to potentially bounce the president from the race.

The inertia to sideline Mr. Biden which built for weeks suddenly froze.

And it helped President Biden stay put.

“He’s dug in,” said one senior House Democrat to Fox of the president. “We can’t have this circular firing squad.”

In fact, the “event” of the Trump shooting highlighted the recent fractures in the party over Mr. Biden – while it actually brought Republicans closer together.

One senior House Democratic source told Fox that in recent years, “unity” was the Democrats’ calling card. But the president’s poor debate in late June challenged that alliance.

“That armor has been exposed,” said one senior House Democratic aide. “And now Republicans are using their unity against us.”

That’s why Democrats are freaking out. Again.

Fox is told that Democrats know that the former President Trump’s survival and iconic photo after the shooting bolstered his standing with voters. Democrats were already down on their chances after the debate. Now they are even more worried. Especially as it pertains to House and Senate contests in battleground districts and states.

So conversations are again intensifying about President Biden’s political viability. It started with a letter from some Congressional Democrats asking the DNC to delay the virtual roll call on August 7. Schumer and Jeffries also spoke. They requested the DNC move back the nomination.

For Democrats, it’s probably a good thing that a week of the Republican convention in Milwaukee is shrouding the Democratic disarray. Most of the news cycle is dominated by the investigation into the shooting, the introduction of Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as former President Trump’s running mate. Even discussion about Project 2025 is probably good cover for the Democrats right now. That’s because the internal schisms are real. And the party isn’t much further along from extracting President Biden from the ticket than it was a few weeks ago.

As Harold MacMillan would say this “event” temporarily muted public calls to dump the president. But that’s all it did. It suppressed those conversations. However, the Democrats’ worry never really dissipated.

Some of that shroud may even continue when Democrats return to Capitol Hill next week. That’s because everyone will train so much focus on a scheduled hearing with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Monday before the House Oversight Committee. That’s to say nothing of a hearing planned by the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday. Even a pre-scheduled hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will likely roll out his bipartisan task force to investigate the assassination attempt. And there will be all sorts of reactions from lawmakers as other details dribble out. Keep in mind this is the first time Congress has been back in Washington since the shooting.

Don’t forget that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress on Wednesday. Surely the controversy over that won’t garner any attention.

Perhaps all the other “events” help Democrats who want to remove President Biden from the ticket. Any such operation is messy at best. All the other things might shroud such extraordinary political gymnastics.

But that doesn’t mean those efforts aren’t going on behind the scenes. And because it involves the sitting President of the United States, all of this will eventually gurgle back to the top of the news cycle.

And that will be an event unto itself.