Big-name Dems rage against candidates at first GOP presidential debate: ‘A**hole”

Big-name Democrats reacted to the first GOP presidential debate, with some cursing to express their disapproval of the political showdown.

Wednesday saw the first Republican presidential debate hit the airwaves as eight candidates jockeyed on stage to gain ground and take the red party’s presidential nomination.

“No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth,” disgraced former Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., tweeted. “You a–hole, DeSantis.”

BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR DECLARES PRESIDENT ‘DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE’ BEFORE SINGLE VOTE CAST

“Sorry. I meant ‘you jerk,'” Franken continued. “No, ‘a–hole’ was right.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted that “Democrats delivered 13.4 million jobs, rescuing our economy by growing the middle class.”

“But everyone at the [GOP debate] wants to harm working families sitting at their kitchen tables — to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy sitting at their boardroom tables,” Pelosi claimed.

“Not on our watch!” she added.

“Republicans on the debate stage tonight keep claiming they’re worried about the debt,” former Labor Secretary Robert Reich wrote.

“Republicans happily added $8 trillion to the national debt under Trump, about a quarter of that resulting from tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations,” he added.

Democratic House Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, took issue with some of the Republican candidates who called for tighter border security. “The Republicans cheering for war with Mexico are taking the United States down a dark, dangerous path,” Castro said.

The eight candidates met Wednesday night for the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took the one and two spots on the debate stage as Trump refused to join the conversation.

Additionally, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum took the debate stage on crutches after tearing his ACL.

Meanwhile, Biden was declared the Democratic nominee by Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond.