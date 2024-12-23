FOX Political News 

Bill Clinton admitted to hospital for ‘testing and observation’ after falling ill

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital Monday afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever, a spokesperson for Clinton said.

“President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Angel Urena wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

  