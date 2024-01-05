Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein associate funneled large donations to Vivek Ramaswamy, several Dems

A billionaire associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein funneled large donations to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and several Democrat lawmakers, according to a Fox News Digital review of federal filings.

New York City-based hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin was the first name included in previously redacted court documents in a lawsuit against Epstein’s former lover and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska had recently ordered the documents be made public and were released on Wednesday.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said Dubin was the “first” individual Maxwell had sent her to for sex after she completed her massage training, according to a 2016 deposition.

“When they say massage, that means erotic, okay? That’s their term for it,” Giuffre said. “And I’m telling you that Ghislaine told me to go to Glenn Dubin and give him a massage, which means sex.”

“I know Glenn Dubin was first,” Giuffre added.

Dubin, the co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management, is heavily involved with philanthropic endeavors and has given federal candidates hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations in recent years.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Dubin funneled $100,000 to Ramaswamy’s American Exceptionalism PAC in 2023. He also added $6,600 in donations to his campaign last year.

Ramaswamy appears to be his only donation to a Republican candidate in some time. His money has primarily gone to Democrat committees.

Dubin drove a $50,000 donation to Hillary Clinton’s victory fund and a $33,400 contribution to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 election cycle. He also showered the Sen. Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC with $75,000 in cash in 2016 and 2018.

In addition, he’s given thousands of dollars to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s former Win the Era PAC in 2019 and to the campaigns of several Democrat lawmakers, including Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres of New York, over the past several years.

Meanwhile, Dubin’s wife and Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin, was also included in the court records. Andersson-Dubin previously testified on Maxwell’s behalf.

A spokesperson for the Dubins told the New York Post on Thursday that the “Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said [in Vanity Fair] in 2019, when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding.”

Glenn Dubin did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Epstein had many high-profile connections, including former U.S. presidents, foreign prime ministers, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Hollywood stars, leading academics, individuals in the modeling and fashion industries, and other public figures. Some of the names were previously known through other means despite having been withheld from the public’s eye in the lawsuit.

The names were unveiled in a series of 40 documents that have been posted to the docket without the previous redactions that hid prominent names, including former Presidents Clinton and Trump; Clinton’s estranged longtime aide Doug Band; the late former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson; and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who, like Epstein, died while awaiting trial.

Many of the names belong to people who have not been accused of wrongdoing, including Clinton, who also declined to ask the court to have his name remain sealed. Dubin and his wife have also not been charged.

Dubin’s former private chef, Rinaldo Rizzo, was also among the names unsealed Wednesday. Previously released documents revealed that Rizzo said Epstein and Maxwell once visited Dubin’s house with a disoriented, 15-year-old Swedish girl who told him the couple asked her for sex and that her passport had been taken.

Others cited include Tony Figueroa, Limited Brands founder and former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner, and Epstein accusers such as Johanna Sjoberg and Annie Farmer.

Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underage girl and faced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges when he killed himself in 2019.

Ramaswamy’s, Goldman’s and Ritchie’s campaigns did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. The Senate Majority PAC and DNC also did not respond to an inquiry. The remaining committees have been terminated since the time of his contributions.

