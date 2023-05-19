Black Lives Matter donations drastically plummeted by nearly $70 million

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the movement’s marquee nonprofit, appears to be in a financial freefall.

BLM Global Network reported just $9.3 million in contributions for its fiscal year ending in June 2022, the Washington Free Beacon reported. The amount identified in the state filings is a $67 million decrease from the $77 million the nonprofit pulled in during its previous fiscal year.

The lackluster fundraising presumably put a significant damper on its big spending ways, which tax forms will later reveal. But before the group experienced the enormous contribution plunge, it spent considerable amounts on individuals associated with the organization, their families and scooping up properties.

The BLM Global Network previously funneled nearly $4 million in consulting payments to its leader Shalomyah Bowers and individuals linked to its co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

This cash included $2.1 million to Bowers Consulting, a firm run by Bowers, between July 2020 and June 2021, tax forms showed. The nonprofit also moved $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, and $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother.

Cullors left her leadership post with BLM in May 2021 amid scrutiny over her past real estate purchases.

At the height of the nonprofit’s criticism, Cullors made headlines after a report exposed a $6 million Los Angeles mansion purchased by the foundation. The event led to the BLM activist calling charity transparency laws “triggering,” particularly the requirement that groups file Form 990s, or tax forms, to the IRS.

“It is such a trip now to hear the term ‘990,’” Cullors said in April 2022. “I’m, like, ugh. It’s, like, triggering.”

“I actually did not know what 990s were before all of this happened,” Cullors continued.

It was unclear how Cullors did not know what tax documents were, since she is involved with several nonprofits, or why she blamed the expos? on Form 990s, as the BLM Global Network had yet to release a complete tax form at the time.

Thousand Currents fiscally sponsored the group for years, meaning it was not required to file 990s showing its detailed cash flow to the IRS. In the summer of 2020, the nonprofit broke away from Thousand Currents and into its own legal entity, requiring it to file tax documents.

BLM Global Network Foundation did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.