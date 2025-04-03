Blagojevich has new job working for ‘Bosnian Bear’ politician with ties to Putin

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, fresh off a pardon from President Donald Trump, has a new job representing the interests of a politician known as the “Bosnian Bear,” who also has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blagojevich, who was pardoned by Trump in February, has agreed to lobby on behalf of the Republic of Srpska, a Serb-majority territory in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Politico reported. The region has long been mired in ethnic tension.

“RRB Strategies LLC will provide communications and public affairs support on behalf of the Republic of Srpska,” according to the registration statement filed by Blagojevich’s firm.

Registration is required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

In a post on Wednesday, Blagojevich said Interpol, the global police organization, denied a request from “the unelected Bosnian High Representative to arrest Milorad Dodik, known as the ‘Bosnian Bear’ for his big physique, the duly elected President of the Republic of Srpska.”

Interpol’s denial came as Dodik traveled to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to attend a conference on how to combat antsemitism, the former governor said.

Earlier this week, Blagojevich said left-wing courts, prosecutors and officials were trying to “jail populist conservative leaders elected by the people & bar them from holding office.”

He cited efforts to push back against Trump, Marine Le Pen in France and Dodik, who has long advocated for Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina and join Serbia.

In February, he was sentenced to a year in prison for defying the country’s Constitutional Court. He has since fled to Moscow.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Dodik was undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina’s institutions and threatening its security and stability.

“Our nation encourages political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to engage in constructive and responsible dialogue,” he said. “We call on our partners in the region to join us in pushing back against this dangerous and destabilizing behavior.”

Trump reportedly weighed tapping Blagojevich to serve as U.S. ambassador to Serbia before picking former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.