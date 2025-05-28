Blagojevich roasts Dems: Calls Schiff the ‘Elvis’ of liars, says party preferred ‘coma’ patient to Harris

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich lambasted his Democratic Party as an unethical organization that collectively bolstered a “coma” patient over other contenders in order to advance their own political ends, and that they feature a “Hall of Fame for Liars” headlined by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Asked by Fox News’ Jesse Watters about his response to characterizations that Democrats preferred to cover-up former President Joe Biden’s infirmities rather than move on from him or accept President Donald Trump, Blagojevich said, “I’d say that guy hates the American people and hates his constituents and hates even Democratic voters.”

“Shouldn’t we all wish good things for our country? Isn’t it right to hope that a president, even the one from the other party, can succeed to do good things for his country and good things for people?”

Blagojevich said that proves Democrats “don’t care about America,” and quoted Tennessee Williams’ line that “the only thing worse than a liar is a liar that’s also a hypocrite.”

“If they have any sense of patriotism… they ought to try to … atone for their sins…”

Blagojevich said Democrats could have used the 25th Amendment to oust Biden and keep a Democrat in the White House; then-Vice President Kamala Harris; but instead believed, “maybe we’re better off with a brain-dead Biden as president than her.”

“They’d rather have a comatose Biden than Kamala Harris,” Watters quipped in return.

Blagojevich added that by contrast, Trump has been lied about in regard to Russian collusion and the Stormy Daniels affair, and that it should be Democrats considered the bigger mistruth-tellers.

“Nobody who has any common sense could believe anything they say,” he said.

“And the king of the Democratic liars is Adam Schiff. If there was a Hall of Fame for liars, like, let’s say, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Adam Schiff would be Elvis.”

Blagojevich, imprisoned following his 2008 ejection from office by the Illinois State Senate on claims he tried to “sell” then-Sen. Barack Obama’s seat, saw his federal sentence commuted by Trump after eight years served.

The former governor has long maintained his innocence – previously telling Fox News he never tried to sell what became then-Sen. Roland Burris’, D-Ill., seat, and instead was a victim of malicious prosecution grounded in politics over proof.

He has compared his prosecution to Trump’s own legal issues, as both men alleged politicized proceedings from U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, respectively.

“I know what they did to me, and I do know they did the same thing to Trump,” he told FOX-32 in February.