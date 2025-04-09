Blue city proposes bill to place menstrual products in men’s bathrooms

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

City council members in Maryland introduced a bill Monday to expand access to menstrual products in all city-run bathrooms, including those designated for men.

Baltimore Councilman Paris Gray, who is the lead sponsor of the bill, introduced the legislation during the city council’s bi-monthly meeting.

Gray said the bill is not just a proposal, but it reflects the city’s commitment to menstrual equity and the values Baltimore holds dear, including dignity, accessibility and public health.

“Access to menstrual products should be as fundamental as access to soap or toilet paper,” Gray said. “It is an essential part of personal hygiene, and yet, for far too many people, these products remain out of reach. Menstrual products are not a luxury. They are a necessity, and the absence of access can create undue stress and hardship.”

Gray said the bill, if approved, will require all city-owned and leased buildings with public restrooms to provide menstrual products, free of charge.

“This includes restrooms and all kinds of facilities, whether they are designated for men, women, family use or single occupancy,” he said.

But the bill, Gray noted, is nothing new. Instead, the bill codifies what Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration and Department of General Services have already done by taking steps to ensure menstrual products are available in many public facilities across the city.

Gray also said Baltimore is not joining a national movement for menstrual equality, but instead, is leading the charge across the country.

“Cities and municipalities are recognizing the point-importance of free access to menstrual products and Baltimore’s proudly taking this place at the forefront of this critical effort,” he said.

Gray did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

In February, the Long Beach Unified School District in California took similar measures when it notified parents in an email that all schools containing grades 3 through 12 would have menstrual products in girls bathrooms, all-gender bathrooms, and in at least one boys bathroom.

The email told parents and caregivers the system is “committed to reducing barriers to learning and fostering a supportive environment for all students.”

The availability of period products in girls bathrooms and at least one boys bathroom is to “ensure that any student who menstruates-including transgender boys and nonbinary students-can access these necessary products with dignity and discretion,” per the email.

In California, the “Menstrual Equality for All Act” was passed in October 2023, and it mandated that changes must be enacted at or before the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The following text was added to the state’s education code when the bill was passed:

“On or before the start of the 2024–25 school year, a public school, including a school operated by a school district, county office of education, or charter school, maintaining any combination of classes from grades 3 to 12, inclusive, shall stock the school’s restrooms at all times with an adequate supply of menstrual products, available and accessible, free of cost, in all women’s restrooms and all-gender restrooms, and in at least one men’s restroom.”

Menstrual products were defined in the bill as pads and tampons specifically “for use in connection with the menstrual cycle.”

The bill also said it is the state legislature’s intent “to promote period equity through adequate access to menstrual products in schools also serving grades 3 to 5, inclusive.”

