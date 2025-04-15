Blue state congressman claims he’s against noncitizens voting but then tries to block law preventing it

Democratic New York Congressman Tom Suozzi said claims that illegal aliens are voting in his state’s elections are a “myth” and “completely inaccurate,” pointing specifically to an argument from Elon Musk several weeks ago claiming Democrats in states like New York and California have engaged in a strategy of “turning” illegal aliens into registered voters.

“I don’t want [noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections]. That’s actually a myth that Elon Musk [said] on a show where he was talking about noncitizens voting in New York — it’s just not true,” Suozzi told a reporter on Capitol Hill, who asked him why he “wants noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections.”

The question came shortly before Suozzi voted against the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which ultimately passed with enough congressional support and restricts federal voting to only fully legal U.S. residents. Suozzi, during the last legislative session, voted in favor of a congressional measure that banned noncitizen voting in local D.C. elections.

SCOOP: ARIZONA TO BEGIN REMOVING AS MANY AS 50K NONCITIZENS FROM VOTER ROLLS FOLLOWING LAWSUIT

“It’s an actual lie,” Suozzi said about Musk’s claim of noncitizen voting in New York, before walking into the Capitol building.

Liberal localities, including New York City, have become flash points in the debate over noncitizen voting.

In January 2022, an ordinance passed by New York City’s city council sought to allow green card holders, DACA recipients and other non-U.S. citizens residing in New York to vote in municipal elections. However, the controversial measure only lasted for roughly six months before the courts shot it down, and then, last month, the state’s appeals court affirmed the move, which would have added roughly 800,000 noncitizens to the city’s voter rolls, according to the New York Times.

DEMS FIGHT BILL TO STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT VOTING DESPITE POLLS SHOWING VOTER SUPPORT

“Why is the Democrat propaganda machine so fired up to destroy me? The main reason is that entitlements fraud… for illegal aliens is what is serving as a gigantic magnetic force to pull people in from all around the world and keep them here,” Musk said during a Feb. 28 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “If you end the illegal alien fraud, if you turn off that magnet, then they leave… and if that happens a massive — they will lose a massive number of Democratic voters.”

Musk’s argument on Rogan’s podcast sought to underscore a view from many Republicans more broadly about an effort by Democrats to increase the number of Democrat-friendly voters on the nation’s voter roles by enticing illegal aliens, who historically vote largely for Democrats, into the country with generous public assistance programs, and then permitting them to engage in elections.

“They’re already turning them — so in New York State illegal aliens can already vote in state and city elections. A lot of people don’t know that,” Musk added. “They’re trying to stop that, but currently, I think it’s 600,000 are registered to vote — illegal aliens — in New York.”

Musk also cited California, where in San Francisco and Oakland noncitizens can vote in local school board elections. According to Ballotpedia, in addition to California, only Maryland and Vermont also have jurisdictions where noncitizens can vote.

STATE CONSERVATIVES DEMAND ACTION ON NONCITIZEN VOTING: ‘TIME FOR CONGRESS TO LISTEN’

“I won’t accuse him of lying — I’ll just say he’s just completely inaccurate, as he is on many things,” Suozzi told Fox News Digital. “He’s spreading it like a gospel and pissing all these people off behind a complete fabrication.”

Suozzi pointed out how Musk is a high-profile figure that many Americans look to for guidance, noting that this makes it important for people to understand the facts of the matter when it comes to noncitizen voting.

The need to remain vigilant and educated on the topic was echoed by Musk during his appearance with Rogan as well.

“I invite people to do their research,” Musk told Rogan when he remarked how fascinating it was that people were not aware of the scenario which Musk was discussing. “The more they do their research, the more they will see that what I’m saying is absolutely true.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When reached for comment on Suozzi’s remarks about Musk’s claim on noncitizen voting in New York and other areas, White House spokeswoman Liz Huston remarked that noncitizen voting “is a very real problem,” and added that “anyone who says otherwise is delusional and lying.”

“He’s choosing to ignore the facts and pander to his far-left base at the expense of the truth,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella added.