Blue state Republican governor wins re-election to a fifth term in office

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that ​Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont will win a fifth two-year term in office, easily defeating Democratic Party challenger Esther Charlestin.

Scott, a former lawmaker and businessman who, according to public opinion polling, has long been one of the most popular governors in the nation. And Scott has now won five straight elections as governor in a heavily blue state.

Vermont and neighboring New Hampshire are the only two states in the nation that hold gubernatorial elections every two years.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS ELECTION 2024 UPDATES

Charlestin, 34, is an educator, consultant, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, a former member of her town’s selectboard. She’s also a first-generation Haitian American.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also on the ballot were independents Kevin Hoyt and Eli “Poa” Mutino, and minor party candidate June Goodband.

Scott, in running for re-election this year, spotlighted that he would work to make Vermont more affordable and would push back against attempts by the Democrat-controlled legislature to increase taxes and fees.

The governor had clashed with state lawmakers over spending and initiatives, as he vetoed eight bills this past session. The legislature overrode six of those bills.

Scott, a moderate Republican, is a GOP critic of former President Trump.

Republican Governors Association chair Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee, in a statement, said that “Scott’s leadership continues to make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters. His commitment to growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable, and protecting the most vulnerable has earned him overwhelming support across the state. From investing in workforce development to addressing the opioid crisis, Governor Scott has consistently put the people of Vermont first.”