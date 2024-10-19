‘Blue Wall’ Democrat aligns with Trump in new pitch to voters before election

Vulnerable incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey turned heads Friday with a new campaign ad in Pennsylvania that highlights how he “bucked Biden” and “sided” with former President Trump.

In a TV spot released Friday morning, a married couple with different political views each praise Casey as an “independent,” highlighting his support for Trump’s trade policies and efforts to “protect fracking” from the Biden administration. The ad, called “Bliss,” features a Republican woman named Marygrace and her Democrat husband, Joe.

“Our marriage – pure bliss! But on politics, we just don’t agree. Except for Bob Casey. He’s independent,” Marygrace says, with her husband chiming in, “That’s right!”

“Casey’s leading the effort to stop corporate greedflation and price-gouging,” Marygrace continues. “Casey bucked Biden to protect fracking and he sided with Trump to end NAFTA and put tariffs on China to stop them from cheating. So in this house, we agree, it’s Bob Casey who’s doing right by Pennsylvania.”

Casey himself appears at the end of the 30-second video and says, “I’m Bob Casey and definitely approve this message.”

Fox News’ Power Rankings rate the Pennsylvania Senate election as “Leans Dem.” Casey, the son of a popular former governor, is running for a fourth six-year term. His Republican challenger is Dave McCormick, a combat veteran and businessman.

Public opinion polls have shown Casey with a consistent, but narrow, lead over McCormick. However, Republicans were quick to suggest that Casey, by highlighting his work with Trump, is telegraphing unease as Election Day draws closer.

Elizabeth Gregory, a McCormick spokesperson, said the ad was “another sign of desperation from flailing career politician Bob Casey.”

Republican critics also called attention to how the ad curiously neglects to mention Casey’s support for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. The senator did not appear with Harris at her most recent rallies in Erie and Washington Crossing.

GOP state Rep. Russ Diamond said Casey is now “running ads cozying up to Trump.”

“He knows Kamala is going to lose,” Diamond posted on Facebook.

The Trump campaign’s rapid response account on X accused Casey of “desperately trying to embrace President Trump” after voting to impeach the former president twice.

Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, who is locked in a tough race with Republican challenger Eric Hovde, is also running an ad that cites Trump in a favorable light. In the spot, the former president is shown signing into law legislation Baldwin sponsored while Trump was in office. Baldwin previously ran the same ad in March of this year.

“These are liberal Democrats who have opposed Donald Trump every step of the way going back years, voting with Chuck Schumer all the time, but faced with their own defeats, they have suddenly publicly embraced Trump in their own TV ads,” Trump campaign senior adviser Tim Murtaugh told Fox News Digital. “Not only does this mean that Trump is winning the battle of ideas, it also means they know he is winning in their states.”

“This is undeniable, irrefutable proof that Trump is winning in these key battlegrounds, and those bumps you hear are Kamala Harris being thrown under the bus by incumbent Democrats, who used to be her colleagues in the Senate. The Harris camp must be beside themselves with fury over being rejected and abandoned like this, but that’s what happens when you get stuck with the worst candidate in modern political history.”

Kate Smart, a Casey campaign spokesperson, said the senator “does what’s right for Pennsylvania, regardless of party.”

“Whether it’s standing up to China or fighting corporate greed, he stands with Pennsylvanians and doesn’t care what any politician has to say about it.”

