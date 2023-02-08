Boebert introduces ELON Act to require DOJ report on money going to social media companies

FIRST ON FOX: Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced legislation requiring the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report how much money it is spending with social media companies.

Boebert introduced the Exposing Lewd Outlays for Social Networking Companies, or ELON, Act Wednesday, Fox News Digital has learned.

The bill would require the U.S. comptroller general to submit a congressional report on all DOJ payments to Twitter, Meta, Google, Microsoft and Apple since January 1, 2015.

“Big Tech is in bed with the FBI and other agencies to the point where Congress can’t tell where one ends and the other begins,” Boebert told Fox News Digital.

“The millions of dollars sent to Twitter that we know of during an election year, when they were at the same time censoring the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, is incredibly concerning.”

The Colorado Republican said her “bill, the ELON Act, requires a report from all agencies on federal dollars sent to big tech companies” and also places a one-year moratorium on additional funds.”

“We must expose the incestuous relationship between Big Tech and the federal government,” Boebert said. “My bill does exactly that.”

Boebert’s ELON Act already has several GOP co-sponsors, including Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Troy Nehls of Texas, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mary Miller of Indiana and Eric Burlison of Missouri.

The bill comes amid GOP accusations against social media companies targeting conservatives.

Twitter’s censorship of the New York Post’s 2020 Hunter Biden laptop story is frequently mentioned among congressional Republicans as proof of social media companies’ bias against conservatives.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday probing former Twitter executives about the censorship of that story.