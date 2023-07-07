Bookies list Hunter Biden as favorite to be White House cocaine culprit

Following the discovery of cocaine at the White House over the weekend, bookies are getting in on the action and peg Hunter Biden as the odds-on favorite as the culprit.

Overseas sportsbook BetOnline.ag gives Hunter Biden +170 odds as the owner, placing him as the most likely wrongdoer among their listed suspects, which also appears to contain joke offenders peppered throughout the list.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce follows with +800 odds, while “One of the Jonas Brothers” carries +1000 odds and Angelina Jolie garners +1400 odds. President Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, sit at the bottom of the pack with +15000 and +10000 odds, respectively.

Another gambling site, Sportsbetting.ag, carries the same suspects and lines as BetOnline.ag, with Hunter Biden as the overwhelming favorite. Hunter took in Washington, D.C.’s Fourth of July fireworks from the White House.

Bovada, a Costa Rica-based sportsbook, is slightly more generous to Hunter. Their favorite at -400 odds is a “Tour Group Guest,” followed by Hunter at +200 odds. “Janitorial Staff” is behind Hunter at +1000, followed by “Secret Service Special Agent” at +2000.

Like the other sites, Bovada contains outlandish culprits, such as the fictional character Tony Montana from the 1983 movie “Scarface” at +50000 odds. President Trump is also included at +5000 odds.

On Sunday, a member of the Secret Service found the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House in an area used by guests and staff, leading to an evacuation of the building and an emergency response. President Biden was away at the time.

It has since led to jokes and attacks from 2024 Republican presidential contenders.

“I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts, but I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Tomi Lahren on OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless.”

“I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I have… a 6-, 5-, and 3-year-old running around the Governor’s Mansion, so that’s not something that we see,” he said.

“We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper, but that’s the extent of our adventures at the Governor’s Mansion,” DeSantis added.

Former President Trump, meanwhile, attacked the discovery by taking aim at the Biden family.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote Wednesday on his social media site Truth Social.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish,” he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to two of Hunter Biden’s attorneys on Wednesday and asked if they can unequivocally deny that he had ever brought drugs into the White House, but have not received a response. Hunter has a long and documented history of substance abuse.

Authorities are still investigating the matter.

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Vacchiano and Julia Musto contributed to this report.