‘Boom’: Democrats celebrate Trump guilty verdict as Biden weighs remaining threat

Congressional Democrats rejoiced Thursday following a New York jury’s guilty verdict against former President Trump on charges of falsifying business records.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said in a post-verdict statement.

“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

But, according to Tyler, “The threat Trump posed to our democracy has never been greater.”

Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The verdict marks the first time a U.S. president has been convicted of a crime.

“Boom,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a brief post to X, formerly Twitter.

“Guilty. Today, 12 ordinary American citizens found a former president guilty of dozens of felonies. Despite his efforts to distract, delay, and deny — justice arrived for Donald Trump all the same. And the rule of law prevailed,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is running for a Senate seat.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., released a statement following the verdict, claiming, “Trump made deception a cornerstone of his campaign for the White House.

“And now, he will go down in history as the president who has two impeachments and 34 felony convictions to his name — with more trials to come. The American people deserve so much better.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wrote, “It matters that the Republican nominee for president is a convicted criminal.

“And this won’t be his last conviction,” he added. “He’s committed multiple crimes, and he’s going to be convicted multiple times. He can never be president again.”

Top Biden surrogate Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., wrote on X: “The jury has spoken. Justice has prevailed.”

While the president’s campaign welcomed the verdict, Biden White House counsel spokesperson Ian Sams was more guarded, saying, “We respect the rule of law and have no additional comment.”

Some moderate Democratic lawmakers were more measured than their colleagues in their responses.

“Every American deserves their day in court. Former President Trump got his,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat who represents the battleground state of Arizona, called it “a sad day for our nation to see, for the first time, a former president convicted on criminal charges.

“I respect the independence of our justice system and the integrity of this trial.”

While a number of Democrats sounded off about the trial’s result, most of Congress’s Democratic leadership in the House and Senate notably kept quiet.